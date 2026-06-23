Iran agrees to create Hormuz hotline to prevent incidents — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that Iran agreed to establish a communication channel on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent conflicts and incidents.

"Problems may arise in the Strait of Hormuz, so we agreed to create a center and a communication line so that if problems arise, we can resolve them more quickly within a 30-day period," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

"This communication line is not intended to obtain permission [from Iran] for passage, as authorization remains a separate procedure. The line is only designed to resolve issues involving ships or possible incidents and to provide clarifications when necessary," Ghalibaf added.

The official also emphasized that the management of the strait will never be carried out in the same way as before the war. "International law norms will be respected, and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be regulated by Iran in accordance with these norms and Iran’s established rules," he said.

Ghalibaf also stated that during talks with the United States in Switzerland, the parties agreed on a procedure to unfreeze Iranian assets worth $12 billion.

On agreements with the United States

On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for the immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Initially, the signing ceremony was scheduled to take place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 19. However, overnight on June 18, it was reported that the document had been signed remotely by the parties. Media reports said the US president signed his copy during a dinner with his French counterpart at the Palace of Versailles. Iran was represented by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On June 21, negotiations between the United States and Iran were held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan regarding the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

According to a joint statement by Pakistan and Qatar following the first round of talks, the meeting involving Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was achieved, including the establishment of a framework for further technical negotiations.