BRICS nations support idea of establishing rapid reaction mechanism — Shoigu

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. A majority of BRICS delegations at the International Security Forum backed initiatives to establish a rapid reaction mechanism and reserve resource funds, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of BRICS high representatives in charge of security issues.

"You were briefed on initiatives to establish a rapid reaction mechanism and reserve resource funds for assistance to the population in [BRICS] member countries as part of an informal BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the International Security Forum as well as during bilateral meetings," Shoigu said at a discussion session, titled "Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today." "We are grateful that a majority of delegations have supported these initiatives in principle. Hopefully, they will be reflected in the post-summit declaration in September," he added.

The idea behind the first initiative is to appoint authorized persons who should streamline coordinated approaches within BRICS regarding international issues, emergencies, and crises, the senior Russian security official explained.

As regards the proposal to establish the bloc’s strategic resource reserves, these would include medications, food, energy, fertilizers, rare earths, and other critically important items for use in emergencies, he concluded.