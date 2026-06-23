Russian diplomat says EU lacks interest in Ukraine talks, seeks to demonize Moscow

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union has shown a desire to "sit at the negotiating table" on resolving the Ukraine conflict but has so far taken no concrete steps to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international research and expert forum.

According to him, the EU’s militarization efforts are accompanied by a large-scale propaganda campaign aimed at portraying Russia as a bogeyman.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the senior Russian diplomat.

West using Ukraine as proxy

The West is using Ukraine as an expendable resource in its hybrid war against Russia: "In this hybrid war, Ukraine is being used as an expendable resource and a battlefield for attempts to contain Russia and inflict a strategic defeat on it."

Attempts to demonize Russia

Russia has never threatened NATO or European Union countries: "NATO launched a campaign to look for an enemy and eventually found one. Russia has never threatened either the bloc’s member states or EU countries."

The European Union’s militarization efforts are accompanied by a large-scale brainwashing campaign aimed at depicting Russia as a bogeyman: "Just imagine: it means that an entire generation has grown up in the West that has been living in this situation of white noise and propaganda, where Russia is portrayed as an enemy that will inevitably launch an attack."

The world "is coming closer to a dangerous line" because of the reckless statements about Russia that Western politicians make.

EU position on Ukraine talks

The EU "is not actually interested in holding talks" on resolving the Ukraine issue.

"It is a well-known fact that the European Union is still engaged in internal discussion of who will represent Europe in these talks. I won’t give you any names as everyone has heard them; it’s not a secret."

The EU is unwilling to create conditions for such negotiations: "The reason is that it would first and foremost require an end to military, financial and other kinds of assistance to the Kiev regime, which has been resorting to terrorist tactics against Russia and committing war crimes."

The European Union is excluding itself from the Ukraine negotiation process, based on the position the Europeans keep voicing, which is detached from reality: "The very position Europe has taken and keeps voicing does not allow it to participate [in talks]. It is completely detached from reality and does not indicate any understanding at the level of EU countries of ways to launch real efforts to find a political and diplomatic solution."

The EU has been expressing a desire to come to the negotiating table on Ukraine but has taken no practical steps to do so: "They keep saying that Europe must sit at the negotiating table, but their desire has not led to any practical action so far."

Plans by NATO, EU

The military concepts of NATO and the EU indicate clear plans to gain military dominance over Russia and China: "If we look at the fundamental strategic concepts of NATO - and the European Union, too, because the two blocs are coming closer together - we will see two main things. First: NATO and the EU exist to make sure that the West is capable of using all of the available military, political and economic means to protect their one-billion population. And second: NATO seeks to gain superiority not only in all operational environments but also in all theaters."

The overall military spending of NATO countries may reach 65% of global defense expenditures in five to seven years: "If the NATO requirement of military spending equalling 5% of GDP is met, then the total military spending by all members of the alliance will rise to 65% of the global amount. It means that 32 countries will account for 65% of expenditures."