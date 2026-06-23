'Signs of shift' in US position on Anchorage, dialogue on Ukraine: Ryabkov’s statements

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia observes "signs of a shift" in the US position on the understandings reached in Anchorage, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

He also noted that the dialogue between Russia and the US on Ukraine has not been interrupted.

TASS has compiled the senior Russian diplomat’s key statements.

'Signs of shift' in US position

- Russia has observed "signs of a shift" in the US position on the understandings reached in Anchorage: "I can confirm that recently we have observed signs of a shift in the US position away from the understandings reached in Anchorage."

- Russia remains committed to the understandings reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska: "Our position has not changed. We adhere to the well-known line, which is based precisely on the understandings reached by Putin and Trump nearly a year ago in Alaska."

Dialogue with US on Ukraine

- The dialogue between Russia and the US on Ukraine has not been interrupted: "The dialogue with the Americans continues."

Middle East

- Russia is ready, to the extent possible, to assist Iran with practical measures to reach an agreement with the US: "We wish our Iranian partners success in reaching this agreement. And, as before, we are ready, to the best of our ability, to contribute to this effort in any way we can, including by providing certain practical measures of assistance if necessary."