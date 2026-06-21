MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The refusal of several former Ukrainian presidents to accept the Order of the White Eagle - a symbol of Poland's highest trust - after Warsaw stripped Vladimir Zelensky of the award due to the controversy around the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (recognized as an extremist group and banned in Russia) shows that they are all genuine Nazis, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

Earlier, former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Pyotr Poroshenko announced their refusal of the Polish award.

"After Zelensky was stripped of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, the servile subjects of the non-existent Ukraine also refused similar awards. The conclusion is simple: four of the living former leaders of so-called Ukraine - Kuchma, Yushchenko, Poroshenko, and, of course, Zelensky himself (since he’s a former leader too) - by returning their orders, have admitted that they are 100% genuine Nazis," the security official emphasized.

Medvedev also commented on the recent reburial in Ukraine of the remains of Andrey Melnyk, the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (banned in Russia).

"It's obvious: you either consider Melnik a fascist or a hero. In that case, you are a fascist too. Tertium non datur (Latin for ‘there is no third option’ - TASS)," the security official noted.