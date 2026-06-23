Round-the-clock efforts underway to prevent Kiev’s terrorist attacks — FSB chief

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s intelligence agencies are working around the clock to prevent terrorist attacks by Ukraine, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"Work is carried out permanently, in a round-the-clock mode. We will do everything we can to prevent such attacks and, of course, bring those responsible to justice," he told the Vesti television news program.

"Zelensky is a terrorist. <...> However, there are other people there with whom we could establish dialogue at this stage. He is the one making decisions, and we take that into account," Bortnikov added.