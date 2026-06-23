NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. The BRICS group of countries must play a key role in shaping a fair architecture of international relations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said. He noted that the security of the group's countries is under threat, and under current conditions, it is essential to prevent the replacement of the international legal system with a "rules-based order."

"In the current international environment, the security of the BRICS countries is constantly under threat," Shoigu stated, speaking at a meeting of high-level BRICS representatives overseeing security issues. "The central coordinating role of international organizations, led by the UN, has been effectively reduced to zero. Individual countries are consistently ignoring or violating UN Security Council resolutions. The WTO is failing to protect participants in international trade. When the coronavirus pandemic peaked, the World Health Organization promptly registered vaccines only from 'select' countries. The activities of the World Food Program are biased," the Russian Security Council Secretary stated. He cited the fact that "commitments to Russia under the Black Sea Initiative have never been fulfilled." Shoigu also noted that "the OPCW is politicizing the results of investigations into undesirable countries."

In his opinion, the situation surrounding "such a notorious mechanism" as the International Criminal Court, whose activities pose a direct threat to the national sovereignty of non-Western countries, deserves special attention. "In the current circumstances, conducting a kind of audit of international institutions is more relevant than ever. It is crucial to preserve the international legal system's coordinating role, which is being replaced by the rule of force, a kind of 'rules-based order,'" Shoigu stated.

In his view, "BRICS should play a key role in rectifying the situation in order to create a fair architecture for international relations."