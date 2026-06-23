Ford, General Motors may produce weapons, including Patriot, Tomahawk — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that American companies Ford and General Motors, along with other car companies, may soon begin producing weapons to replenish the country’s armed forces arsenals, including interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"We're building many plants throughout the country. They're dealing with General Motors, they're dealing with Ford, but I know General Motors is all excited about building weapons. Now they have some plants, which are going to switch over. We're going to build weapons, including the Patriot, including the Tomahawk, and lots of other things," the US leader told journalists at the White House.

"Some of the car companies, if they have any excess capacity, they're making a deal to build missiles, and the Patriot, in particular. We have quite a few of them, but we want to make sure we have always a lot," Trump said.