Blockade of Iranian ports proves more effective than bombing — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The blockade of Iran’s seaports by the US army proved more effective than bombing, and Washington is ready to quickly return to such tactics if necessary, US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House.

"I think the blockade was more impactful than dropping bombs," the US leader said. "We could set that up again in about 15 minutes," he noted.

Trump also addressed US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who was present at the White House, asking whether the blockade could indeed be restored quickly. The Pentagon chief said that the US army is ready to act immediately if necessary.