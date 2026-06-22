Tu-160s conduct scheduled flight over Barents, Norwegian seas

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, with Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft providing escort, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Tu-160 strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Forces long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight through international airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. The flight lasted approximately 16 hours. During the mission, the Tu-160 crews practiced aerial refueling," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also noted that "escort support was provided by MiG-31 crews from the Russian Aerospace Forces."