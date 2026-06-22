Oil, gas shipments via Strait of Hormuz back to pre-crisis levels — US Energy Department

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that oil and natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have already returned to pre-crisis levels.

Wright also told reporters that a record daily volume of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz was recorded two days ago.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces announced on June 20 that Tehran is closing the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon in violation of the memorandum concluded with the United States.

Tasnim news agency reported on June 21, citing a source, that Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon and restrictions on Iranian oil sales are lifted.