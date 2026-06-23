West has failed as mediator on Ukraine, cannot be taken seriously — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow maintains that the West has failed in all mediation efforts regarding Ukraine and, therefore, should no longer be regarded as a credible broker, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated. He emphasized that Russia has never rejected initiatives on Ukraine proposed by various regions of the world.

"We have consistently provided opportunities for these initiatives to be implemented, expressed our willingness to support them, and taken appropriate steps," Lavrov explained. "Currently, our focus is on achieving the objectives of the special military operation, based on the understanding that Western approaches and hopes for the West as an impartial mediator have long since proven futile. There is simply no reason to take them seriously," he added during an ambassadorial roundtable meeting.