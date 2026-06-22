Trump convenes Pentagon, defense companies to discuss ramping up missile production — WSJ

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has summoned senior Pentagon officials and top managers from major US defense companies to discuss ramping up the production of missiles and other munitions, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing anonymous sources.

According to the newspaper, Trump plans to urge defense contractors to expedite their work to replenish US arsenals, depleted amid the conflict with Iran.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg and senior executives from Lockheed Martin, RTX, Boeing, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman and Honeywell Aerospace.

The WSJ wrote that Pentagon had reached a tentative agreement with manufacturers to increase the production of Patriot and Tomahawk missiles. However, the funding of the effort is yet to be approved by the Congress.

The newspaper says that in the draft budget for fiscal year 2027, the Department of War has requested $52.9 billion to ramp up the production of 12 critically important munitions, including Patriot, Standard Missile and THAAD.