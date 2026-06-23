Global reserves cannot replace lost Middle East, Russian supplies — Shoigu

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. Supplies of energy resources and fertilizers disrupted due to the situation in the Middle East and attempts to attack Russian vessels and facilities cannot be compensated for by existing global reserves, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of senior BRICS officials responsible for security issues.

"The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz has put global food and energy security at risk: a significant share of exports of energy resources and mineral fertilizers important for many countries passes through it. This negatively affects development prospects and creates a threat of hunger for dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America," he said.

According to him, the situation is being aggravated by continued attempts to damage relevant production and port facilities in Russia, as well as pirate attacks on gas carriers and other types of transport.

"The loss of Russian and Middle Eastern supplies cannot be compensated for by existing global reserves," the Russian Security Council secretary stated.

In his opinion, the response to these threats should include the development of alternative logistics, trade and resource solutions, as well as enhanced coordination among BRICS countries on pressing international issues in general.