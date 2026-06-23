NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. The shortfall in energy and fertilizer supplies caused by the situation in the Middle East and attempts to attack Russian ships and facilities cannot be offset by global reserves, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the BRICS national security advisers’ meeting.

According to him, the events unfolding in Ukraine and Europe are creating fertile ground for extremism and violence. Shoigu also noted that the US is expanding its network of military-biological laboratories worldwide.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the top Russian security official.

Nazism’s resurgence

The events unfolding in Ukraine and Europe "create fertile ground for extremism, violence, and interethnic strife": "We consider it our shared sacred duty to suppress any attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and glorify Nazi criminals."

US biolabs

The network of US military biological laboratories is expanding worldwide; "they are located in dozens of countries around the world": "There are about 120 facilities in total, 40 of which are in Ukraine."

In US military biological laboratories, "they work with dangerous pathogens and conduct potentially risky experiments with viruses."

Global instability

Western countries are increasingly and cynically employing "color revolution" scenarios, as recent events in the Middle East clearly demonstrate: "Recent events in the Middle East clearly demonstrate the West’s increasingly active and cynical use of ‘color revolution’ scenarios."

To destabilize the sociopolitical situation, public opinion is being manipulated through "modern information and communication technologies, including Starlink and OneWeb terminals illegally imported from abroad."

The events in the Middle East have demonstrated that security is closely linked with the economy and unprecedented instability in the world is stemming from the actions of Western elites: "The main reason for unprecedented instability in the world is obvious -- the desire of the elites of the collective West to maintain its dominance while disregarding the formation of a polycentric world order."

"The neocolonialists who have adapted to live at the expense of others in the race for resources and influence are not hesitant to use any methods including ‘tariff wars’ and unilateral sanctions as well as the involvement of entire regions in armed conflicts, kidnapping and physical elimination of the leaders of sovereign countries."

Energy situation

Supplies of energy resources and fertilizers from Russia and Iran cannot be offset by global reserves: "The loss of Russian and Middle Eastern supplies cannot be offset by existing global reserves."

The situation is exacerbated by ongoing attempts to damage production and port facilities in Russia, as well as pirate attacks on gas tankers and other modes of transport: "This negatively affects development prospects and threatens to cause famine in dozens of countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America."

International organizations losing their roles

BRICS must play a key role in "shaping a just architecture of international relations."

International organizations have lost their functions: "The central coordinating role of international organizations, led by the UN, has effectively been reduced to zero. Individual countries are systematically ignoring or violating UN Security Council resolutions. The World Trade Organization does not protect participants in international trade. During the period of greatest risk of coronavirus spread, the World Health Organization promptly registered vaccines only from ‘select’ countries. The activities of the World Food Programme are biased."

The security of the BRICS member states is "constantly under threat," and under the current circumstances, it is essential to prevent the international legal system from being replaced by a "rules-based order."

The situation around "such a controversial mechanism" as the International Criminal Court, whose activities pose a direct threat to the national sovereignty of non-Western countries, deserves special attention.