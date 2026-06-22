LUGANSK, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 9,500 troops and mercenaries killed or wounded in action over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for the enemy’s losses, about 9,525 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries were killed or wounded, which is 155 more compared to the previous reporting period. The upward casualty trend in the Ukrainian army has persisted for the fifth consecutive week. Battlegroup East, operating in the Dnepropertovsk and Zaporozhye regions, inflicted the heaviest manpower losses on the enemy," he wrote on the VKontakte social network, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that Russian forces had destroyed 3,900 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, and over 600 combat vehicles, as well as 34 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars in the previous week.