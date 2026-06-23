Ukraine mulls banning its citizens in Russia, Belarus from voting

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Ukraine may ban its citizens staying in Russia and Belarus from taking part in voting, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s State Secretary Alexander Karasevich said.

"Various opinions were voiced by the working subgroup. We, for one, proposed stripping all citizens staying either on Russian land or in the Republic of Belarus of their right to vote," he told "LB.ua" in an interview.

"Let them come to Ukraine to vote. Or else the Central Election Commission could set up ad hoc polling stations not far from the border over there," Karasevich suggested.

Even as Vladimir Zelensky’s powers as president expired on May 20, 2024, Kiev chose not to hold a presidential vote, saying elections can not take place under martial law.

On December 19, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that the 5-10 million Ukrainians living in Russia must have the right to vote should Ukraine hold an election.