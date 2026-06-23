EU not interested in Ukraine talks — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The EU is not interested in negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum.

"It is well known that internal discussions are still ongoing within the EU over who will represent Europe in these negotiations. I won't mention any names, but everyone is already aware of them. It’s no secret. But this alone indicates that the EU is not actually interested in holding negotiations," the senior diplomat noted.

According to Grushko, the EU does not want to create the conditions for such negotiations. "This presupposes an end to military, financial, and other support for the Kiev regime, which resorts to terrorist acts against Russia and commits war crimes," he added.