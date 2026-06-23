Risk of Russia-NATO direct military confrontation on the rise — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is growing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"The risk of a military clash is increasing, they say they will be ready by 2030, so [they] in no case [want] to allow peace in Ukraine," Grushko told journalists.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in his article titled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" that European countries want to achieve combat readiness for a confrontation with Russia by 2030 and before that they plan to "buy time by whatever means available."