Restrictions on operation of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk airports removed — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Restrictions on the operation of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports have been removed, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"On 2:05 p.m. Moscow time (11:05 a.m. GMT) temporary restrictions on the operation of the Kazan airport were removed," the agency said. "On 2:15 p.m. Moscow time (11:15 a.m. GMT) temporary restrictions on the operation of the airport of Nizhnekamsk (Begishevo) were removed," according to the statement.

As the operation of the Kazan airport was suspended eight aircraft were diverted to alternative airfields, and two aircraft were diverted to alternative airfields in the airport of Nizhnekamsk, the agency added.