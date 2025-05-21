Spanish police looking for several people in Ukrainian ex-politician murder — agency

MADRID, May 21. /TASS/. The Spanish National Police are searching for several people in connection with the murder of Andrey Portnov, a former advisor to ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, near Madrid, Europa Press agency reported.

According to its information, the suspects may have fled through a wooded area near the school where Portnov was killed. The agency's sources said that the man was gunned down while getting into his car.

Portnov was killed at about 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. Moscow time) in the affluent Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon. The police are investigating the incident, but so far, as law enforcement sources told TASS, no one has been detained.

According to the ABC newspaper, the incident occurred after Portnov dropped his children off at school. As for motives, the police are not ruling anything out, from unpaid debts to political motivations.

The newspaper 20 Minutos also said that Spanish investigators do not rule out a connection between the crime and the conflict in Ukraine.