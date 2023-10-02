Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to define format of new members’ participation

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The main task of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in 2024 will be to define the format of participation of new member states and those who are interested in the integration, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Latin America conference.

"The work will now move towards making sure that all BRICS member states in the new extended format decide on the format of their participation, in what way they will cooperate with BRICS and so on," he said, adding that "this is going to be one of the main tasks of Russia’s chairmanship in 2024."

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship on August 22-24. The participants of the summit reached an agreement on Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia becoming full members of the integration starting January 1, 2024.

The first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America is taking place in Moscow from September 19 to October 2 at the Russian State Duma’s (lower house of the parliament) initiative. Parliamentarians from Latin American and the Caribbean countries, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats are discussing relevant issues of the global parliamentary agenda with Russian colleagues.