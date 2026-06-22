MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Russia’s fuel prices, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, and Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against Belarus in his daily briefing on Monday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

Fuel situation

- The Russian government is taking measures to address fuel prices and remains in close coordination with oil companies: "In fact, the government has a mechanism for coordination with oil companies. And the government is also working on the issue, holding relevant discussions and taking the necessary measures."

- As for the situation in Crimea, the authorities are working hard to reduce the impact of the recent Ukrainian attack and ensure stable fuel deliveries: "The leadership of the Republic of Crimea keeps the public informed through a well-organized system. Hard work is underway to reduce the negative consequences of barbaric actions by the Kiev regime."

On Starmer’s resignation

- Recently resigned British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did nothing for Russia-UK relations: "He has always supported maintaining relations at zero, which is what we have at the moment. This is why, there is nothing for us to remember him for."

- The Kremlin doubts that whoever becomes the next British prime minister will deviate from Starmer’s policy on relations with Russia: "Many are asking if things could improve after him. Well, it’s unlikely that a politician will emergeon the British political scene whose position on our bilateral relations will differ from that of Starmer."

On Zelensky’s threats against Belarus

- Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plan to hold a conversation soon, using the opportunity to discuss Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against Minsk and other issues: "Indeed, as you know, Alexander Lukashenko has spoken about it - they plan to contact each other in the near future. This will be a good opportunity for discussing these and other issues."

- Vladimir Zelensky's threats against Belarus amount to interference in another country’s internal affairs: "These absolutely aggressive threats mean interference in the internal affairs of another country and infringement on its sovereignty."

- Russia is confident that the Belarusian leadership is capable of ensuring national sovereignty: "We have absolutely no doubt that the Belarusian leadership and Belarus as a nation are capable of ensuring their sovereignty."

Situation surrounding NIS company

- Moscow and Belgrade have discussed the sale of the Gazprom oil giant’s share in Serbia's national oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS): "But of course, these are commercial discussions that cannot be made public."