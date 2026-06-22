Russian ombudswoman says UN responded to her appeal over Ukraine’s attack on college

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has responded to the appeal made by Russian human rights ombudsperson Yana Lantratova over Ukraine’s attack on a college in Russia's Starobelsk in the form of a request for additional information.

"It its reply, the office of UN High Commissioner Mr. [Volker] Turk said that they are keeping a close eye on the circumstances of the harm to the civilian population in Starobelsk and would be thankful to the office of the Russian human rights ombudsperson for any additional information about the investigation of the incident," Lantratova wrote on messaging app Max.

According to her, the OHCHR asked that Russia share available results of the official investigation - about the use of weapons, the time of the attack, the sequence of strikes - or contact information for officials who can give such data.

She noted that so far this is the first and only response Russia has gotten to its many requests as she promised that the data provided about the investigation would be as unbiased as possible. "Hopefully, this will mark the beginning of a constructive dialogue and further communication between us," Lantratova wrote.

The Ukrainian military carried out a multi-stage strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University's Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22, killing 21 students and wounding 40 more.