MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The EU sanctions against Russia only harm Europeans and should be lifted, Javier Hurtado Mira, Chairman of the Democratic Youth Community of Europe (DEMYC) and a Spanish politician, told TASS in an interview.

"Of course, the sooner the sanctions are lifted, the better. We can sit down at the negotiating table to establish sound communication channels and mutually beneficial cooperation instead of fighting one another. We can decide how to build a society that brings back direct flights and other basic essentials. I believe sanctions are simply a punishment for our civil society, but they do not solve the problem at all. And I think that transport sanctions and energy sanctions only hurt our citizens, and that is not a very sensible approach," he said.

According to the politician, "sanctions are like shooting oneself in the foot, and that applies not only to Spain but to the entire European Union when it comes to the rising cost of living and inflation."