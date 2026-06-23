Global instability caused by Western elites — Russian senior security official

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. The events in the Middle East demonstrated that security is closely linked with the economy and unprecedented instability in the world is stemming from the actions of Western elites, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during the meeting of BRICS High Representatives who are in charge of security matters.

"The main reason for unprecedented instability in the world is obvious – the desire of the elites of the collective West to maintain its dominance while disregarding the formation of a polycentric world order," Shoigu noted.

He underscored that "the neocolonialists who have adapted to live at the expense of others in the race for resources and influence are not hesitant to use any methods including 'tariff wars' and unilateral sanctions as well as the involvement of entire regions in armed conflicts, kidnapping and physical elimination of the leaders of sovereign countries."

"Under modern conditions security is more tightly linked to the economy and supply chains that was clearly demonstrated by the crisis in the Middle East that flared up as a result of American-Israeli aggression against Iran," Shoigu stressed.