MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The June 22 drone attack on Moscow has turned out to be one of the largest in two years, according to TASS estimates based on data from the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The latest reports say that air defenses have shot down 84 enemy drones heading for Moscow since midnight. Earlier, a record number of unmanned aerial vehicles above 190 were destroyed on June 18, marking the largest attack in two years.

Air defenses downed 81 enemy drones in the first half of the day on May 17. As many as 61 UAVs were destroyed on May 7. The mayor reported the destruction of 60 drones overnight into June 17, while another 38 drones had been shot down on May 16. According to Sobyanin, air defenses shot down 65 drones on March 15 and another 54 on May 16, while 42 UAVs were destroyed in nine hours between 2:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT) and 11:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. GMT) on March 16.

Sobyabin reported on March 11, 2025, that "the most massive enemy drone attack on Moscow has been repelled," with 74 unmanned aerial vehicles shot down near Moscow and hundreds more downed farther away. As many as 55 drones heading for Moscow were destroyed on May 5-7, 2025. A similar attack took place on September 22-23, when air defenses destroyed 46 UAVs over the Moscow Region.