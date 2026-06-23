WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will defeat the new incarnation of Nazism in Europe as a result of the special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.

"As heirs to the Great Victory (TASS - the Soviet Union's Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War), we remember all those who perished on that terrible day of June 22, 1941. We vow to prevent a repeat of this tragedy in our turbulent times. Nazism is resurgent in Europe today. Reckless figures in Germany, having forgotten the lessons of history, now dream of a 'Fourth Reich' and a new march eastward," he said during the Candle of Remembrance commemoration.

"Nothing will work out for the enemies," the diplomat concluded, "because our cause is just, and Nazism in its new incarnation will be crushed as a result of the special military operation, and victory will be ours."