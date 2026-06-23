Russia identifies Ukrainian military personnel responsible for attack on bus in Bryansk

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has established that Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces’ commander Robert Brovdi and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate head Oleg Ivashchenko issued the unlawful order to attack a bus carrying civilians in Bryansk, the committee’s official representative Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The investigation has established the involvement of Robert Brovdi, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, and Oleg Ivashchenko, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in the crime. They provided targeting and issued the illegal order to attack civilian vehicles on Russian territory," she said.

Other perpetrators named as key actors in the attack include Dmitry Tkachenko, a soldier from the Chimera unmanned systems unit of the 105th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), Igor Zhukov, a soldier from the Shkval Border Commandant's Office of the 7th Border Detachment of SBGS and Vladislav Naum, a soldier from Ukraine’s 73rd Naval Special Operations Center.

"Brovdi, Ivashchenko, Tkachenko, Zhukov, and Naum have been charged under Part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people)," Petrenko said.

Measures were taken to put them on the international wanted list and to subsequently select a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia.

The Investigative Committee is currently identifying other accomplices in the crime, which is being investigated by the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee in cooperation with its colleagues from Belarus’ Investigative Committee. On June 17, Ukraine attacked a passenger bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus from Gomel to Gelendzhik. The attack killed the female chaperone, who was pregnant, and wounded eight others, including six children.