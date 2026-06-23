MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has criticized the G7’s direction at the Evian summit, stating that the group encouraged itself to more brazenly impose its "rules-based order" globally, primarily through unrestrained support for the Kiev regime.

Speaking at the Primakov Readings, Ushakov contrasted this with the recent Russia-ASEAN summit held in Kazan. He noted that the outcomes of the Kazan meeting clearly showed that Moscow’s partners, especially in Southeast Asia, "want to live not by someone else’s rules, but in a just, multipolar world where everyone is guaranteed sovereignty and respect, and where prospects for secure and sustainable development are open."

"It is quite telling," Ushakov emphasized, "that while those discussions were underway in Kazan, an international gathering of a completely different nature took place in Evian, France. There, the 'Club of Seven' encouraged itself to more actively and, if you wish, more brazenly continue to impose its ‘rules-based order’ on everyone - chiefly through its unbridled backing of the Ukrainian regime."