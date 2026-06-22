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Tucker Carlson says will not support Republican Party

US journalist stressed that the Republican Party puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson says he will not support the Republic Party.

"I would not support the Republican Party. There's no chance I would support the Republican Party. Not going to support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do," he said in an interview with Can’t Be Censored podcast.

"How could I or any American voter support a political party that's not loyal to the United States that puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens," he added.

Carlson, who once was an active supporter of Trump, campaigning among voters to rally around him, shifted to the opposition following a series of foreign policy moves by the current administration, particularly the launch of an operation against Iran, saying he had got disappointed in the president’s policies.

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