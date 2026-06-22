MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Western countries are entering a new phase in their conflict with Russia, marked by the supply of long-range missiles and the allowance of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, has told TASS in an interview.

The senator stated that the line between a "proxy war" waged by NATO countries, particularly European ones, against Russia and "direct war is beginning to blur."

Pushkov believes that actions such as providing Ukraine with intelligence for strikes on Russian industrial, military, and civilian targets, producing drones and components for the Ukrainian armed forces, supplying or assisting in the production of long-range missile technology, ongoing weapon deliveries through NATO and EU structures, ignoring alleged crimes by the Kiev regime against Russian civilians, and the use of NATO airspace for Ukrainian strikes all indicate that the West is moving to a new, mixed-nature phase of the war, pushing it to the "very brink of outright war."