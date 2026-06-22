Ukrainian forces' attacks on Energodar particularly sophisticated — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has told the media that the Ukrainian forces are particularly sophisticated in their attacks on Energodar, a city near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"We are noting particular sophistication in the [Ukrainian armed forces'] attacks in recent days. They have targeted the transport workshop and the city's energy infrastructure. There were dozens of such strikes. The aim is to destabilize life in the city and lead to the degradation of the workforce, but this aim has not been achieved and will not be achieved," Likhachev stated.