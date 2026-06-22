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Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad denies claims of Tehran’s refusal to support Hezbollah

Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq emphasized that the Lebanese issue has always been an integral part of the Iranian position in negotiations with the US

RABAT, June 22. /TASS/. Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq denied information that Tehran had allegedly refused to provide support to the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, as reported by the INA news agency.

"The Lebanese issue has always been an integral part of the Iranian position in negotiations with the US," he said during a dialogue with representatives of the US, adding that "Tehran has always linked a ceasefire on the Lebanese front with the end of hostilities both in Iran and in the Persian Gulf region as a whole."

"Iran does not forget its Lebanese brothers and does not leave them alone," Al-Sadeq emphasized.

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United StatesIranLebanon
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