MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are forced to respond to threats amid global instability, but they prioritize peace initiatives, said Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta at a virtual roundtable discussion entitled The Militarization of Europe, organized by Russia’s Permanent Mission to the OSCE.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky uttered more threats against Belarus. He declared his readiness to order an attack on equipment, which, he claimed, was located on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine, if it was not removed within a week.

TASS has compiled the main information on the situation.

Militarization of Europe

Belarus expresses concern about the pace of militarization in Europe and is currently monitoring the Brave Boar 2026 exercise near the Suwalki Gap, said Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta.

The militarization of Europe, he remarked, is currently proceeding in several directions.

Sekreta also expressed concern about Poland and France's plans to conduct air force exercises targeting Belarus and Russia.

He noted that, in the context of global instability, Russia and Belarus are forced to "respond defensively and preventively" to threats, but are primarily "promoting peaceful ideas aimed at preventing the most dangerous scenarios."

Sekreta noted that escalatory trends are being observed globally, and the situation is becoming uncontrollable. Earlier, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich stated that Europe, unfortunately, is not only unprepared to end the conflict in Ukraine, but is doing everything possible to ensure it continues.

He warned that new European arms deliveries to Ukraine, agreed upon by the G7 countries, would foment tensions, undermining strategic stability and security throughout Europe.

Zelensky's Threats to Belarus

On June 19, Vladimir Zelensky uttered further threats against Belarus.

He stated that he was prepared to order an attack on equipment he claimed was located on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine, if it was not removed within a week.

Zelensky also claimed that "repeater towers" were located there.

An Attempt to Draw Minsk into the Conflict

Belarus sees Ukraine "increasing anti-Belarusian rhetoric" and is responding to it, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told the Belarus-1 television channel.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stated that the country is not being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, but is monitoring developments.

He noted that Belarus keeps certain forces on the border with Ukraine, but at a minimal level - to ensure the protection of the state border in cooperation with border guards.

Attempts to draw Belarus into the conflict through provocations will not succeed; the country advocates peace, prudence, and diplomacy, said State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich.

Zelensky is trying to draw Belarus and all of Europe into an armed conflict, stated Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of Belarus’s National Assembly (parliament). Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, commenting on the attack on a Belarusian bus near Bryansk, warned that attempts to drag Belarus into war would backfire.

Response to Zelensky's Threats against Belarus

Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko plan to meet soon to discuss, among other things, Zelensky's threats against Minsk, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

He called Zelensky's threats against Belarus interference in its internal affairs and an infringement on its sovereignty.

Zelensky is futilely hoping that his ultimatum to Lukashenko will have a positive effect on Kiev; on the contrary, threats to Minsk provoke Moscow to respond, stated LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky.

Zelensky poses a threat to the security of all of Europe, as evidenced by his ultimatum to Lukashenko, noted Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance.