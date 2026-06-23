MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The US plans to organize the production of Patriot and Tomahawk missiles at the facilities of car manufacturers, oil price volatility, and the economic situation were the main issues of Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin representative.

About the president's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon hold a regular meeting with graduates of higher education institutions of the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Protective Service (FSO), the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), as well as the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee, and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

- The head of state will also present the Order of Zhukov to the Presidential Regiment on the occasion of its 90th anniversary today.

About the Russian economy and oil prices

- The macroeconomic stability of the Russian economy is firmly maintained, despite fluctuations in the global oil prices: "There are currently no grounds for doubt about the macroeconomic stability in our country. The stability of the Russian economy is ensured."

- All the world's economies, including Russia's, are impacted by oil price volatility: "As for the strong volatility in the oil markets, yes, it is taking place, and it is affecting all the world's economies in one way or another. It is also affecting our economy."

- The share of non-oil and gas revenues is growing in Russia's budget, although the contribution of the oil industry remains significant: "Although oil revenues continue to be a significant contribution to our country's budget, the share of non-oil and gas revenues is also growing."

On the militarization of the US economy

- Plans to launch the production of Patriot and Tomahawk missiles at car companies are explained by the depletion of US stockpiles: "Everything is quite explainable here. Actually, there were military operations in the Gulf zone during the aggression against Iran. In addition, the US continues to sell weapons to Ukraine in significant quantities. This is also well known to everyone. And, of course, the reserves, all warehouses are quite depleted. This is why they need to be replenished."

- "The American economy is being militarized."