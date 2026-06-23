Russia sees no signs US focusing on Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow sees no signs that the US administration has shifted its focus to settling the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that now that the Iranian conflict is receding to the background, the United States will be focused on the Ukrainian settlement.

"I don’t quite understand how they are going to focus on Ukraine. Naturally, we take note of all Trump’s statements and analyze them, just like we do with respect to statements by other US administration officials. I am afraid I have to disappoint you: we see something quite different," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international expert forum.