Russia supports democratic foundations of world order, equality of nations — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to participants of the international forum "Primakov Readings," stressing that Russia supports genuinely democratic foundations of world order and advocates free development of countries.

The president called the tendencies in modern international relations concerning. He added that Western countries stand for the so-called rules-based world. However, as Putin pointed out, behind this slogan are concealed frankly neocolonialist ambitions, disrespect for the sovereignty of other states, the desire to interfere in their foreign affairs and influence their foreign policy priorities.

The telegram published on the Kremlin website notes that "Russia, alongside many other states, is completely opposed to these "rules." We advocate for genuinely democratic foundations of world order - universally binding standards of international law, the indisputable authority of the UN Security Council, mutual respect and equality of all countries as well as their free choice of the path of their development."

Putin added that, given the extremely complex and turbulent global situation, the participants of the forum from many countries have topics to discuss and to think about. He expressed confidence that their discussions would be interesting, informative and helpful in finding solutions to complex issues that the international community faces today. "I sincerely wish you a successful work and all the best," the president said.