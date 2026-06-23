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Two Germans attempt Poland-Russia crossing with forged documents

Both individuals received fines of 8,000 zloty each, and thereafter continued their journey into Russia as passengers

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Two German citizens attempted to cross from Poland into Russia using forged documents, the Polish Border Guard reported.

On June 19, officers at the Bezledy-Bagrationovsk checkpoint detained a 35-year-old woman who had purchased her driver's license online for 1,500 euros, and one day later, at the Grzechotki-Mamonovo checkpoint, they detained a 38-year-old man possessing a forged Italian permit, the Border Guard stated on social media platform X.

Both individuals admitted to presenting forged documents, received fines of 8,000 zloty (approximately 1,874 euros) each, and thereafter continued their journey into Russia as passengers, according to the border authorities.

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