Kiev’s terrorist attacks cannot change situation at frontline — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Kiev’s terrorist attacks cannot change the situation at the frontline, where the Russian military is liberating one settlement after another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"All these terrorist attacks, including attacks on civilian infrastructure, on a bus with Belarusian children and on a student dormitory in Starobelsk, do not and cannot affect the events taking place at the front, at the line of engagement, where, as I have said before, the Russian forces are liberating one settlement after another, one territory after another," Putin said at a meeting with cabinet members.

He stressed that such terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian military, especially attacks on children, only encourage the Russian forces to carry out their combat duties.