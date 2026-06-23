West holds back from launching drones at Russia over retaliation fears — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. European countries have not yet reached the point where they would strike Russia from their territories as they understand it would provoke retaliation, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military education institutions.

"They haven’t yet reached a point where they would launch something from their territory. They do understand that a retaliatory strike will follow. Everyone understands it or at least they should understand it. This is why they are making every effort to avoid involvement in such actions," he noted.

Putin pointed out that "when some Ukrainian drones fly over the Baltic states, they don’t attribute them to Russia, after all." "They say those are Ukrainian drones, citing some mistakes, system failures, air defense operations and other factors," he added.

"They still have not reached the point where their territory would be directly involved. However, they are hosting military production sites and also facilitate a large flow of weapons to the combat zone," Putin said.