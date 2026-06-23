Russia never threatened NATO, EU — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia has never threatened NATO or European Union countries and it was the North Atlantic Alliance that began portraying Moscow as an enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"NATO launched a campaign to look for an enemy and eventually found one. Russia has never threatened either the bloc’s member states or EU countries," he pointed out at the Primakov Readings international research and expert forum.

"Such an approach was absolutely beyond practical policy and military planning, especially after the end of the Cold War," Grushko added.