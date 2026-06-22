MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has told TASS that Britain’s Russophobic policy and support for Kiev will persist despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation.

"The change of British prime minister will not alter anything for now," Slutsky stated. "The anti-Russian policy and support for the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine will most likely continue, regardless of who moves into 10 Downing Street."

He asserted that London is committed to this stance "to the detriment of the national interests of ordinary Britons."

According to the politician, British citizens are weary of the consequences of "Anglo-Saxon hegemonic ambitions," citing the "migration crisis and the general decline in living standards due to endless financial injections into the proxy war in Ukraine."

The election for a new leader of Britain’s ruling Labour Party is set to begin on July 9, with Starmer not seeking re-election. Candidacies must be submitted before the parliamentary recess in July.