MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a double attack against law enforcement officers in Pyatigorsk in Russia’s North Caucasus jointly with the Investigative Committee as two women were detained for delivering powerful bombs on Kiev’s instructions, according to the FSB.

"The Federal Security Service in collaboration with the Investigative Committee have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian security services to carry out a double terrorist attack targeting Russian law enforcement officers in the Stavropol Region," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, first, a girl born in 2006 was detained as she approached the building of a law enforcement agency in Pyatigorsk. An improvised explosive device equivalent to about 2 kg of TNT was discovered in her backpack. After that, a search for her potential accomplices was launched. "As a result, a female Russian national born in 1979 who was planning to deliver a similar explosive device to the site of the first planned attack by the time investigators would have arrived on instructions from Ukrainian curators was arrested," the FSB specified.

FSB officers defused both bombs. No one among law enforcement officers or civilians was injured, the FSB added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian special services plotted to use the two women as suicide bombers. "The detainees confessed that they had acted on instructions from Ukrainian special services without realizing that they would be used as suicide bombers," the FSB maintained.

The Investigative Committee’s department in the Stavropol Region has three opened criminal cases.