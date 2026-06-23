Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly sites over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and storage facilities and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s fuel and energy and transport infrastructure, fuel depots used by the Ukrainian army, workshops for the production and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,295 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,295 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 215 troops and 12 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 200 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 185 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 330 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 315 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volnaya Sloboda, Bachevsk and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Kazachya Lopan and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, 12 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Samborovka, Chervony Oskol and Gusinka in the Kharkov Region, Volchy Yar and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue conducting offensive operations and destroying scattered Ukrainian armed formations. Units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division seized five enemy strongholds and cleared 52 buildings from Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s northwestern part," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, a quad bike, four remotely-controlled robotic vehicles, an ammunition depot and 11 UAV control posts in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Orekhovatka, Nikolaipolye, Vysokoivanovka, Piskunovka, Malinovka, Kramatorsk and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units and formations of the Battlegroup South continued their advance in all the areas, destroying scattered enemy groups in the city’s southwestern part. Over the past 24 hours, they liberated 128 buildings from Ukrainian militants," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated up to 90 Ukrainian troops, 22 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, three quad bikes, an electronic warfare station, 29 ground robotic vehicles and 22 UAV control posts in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dobropolye, Zolotoi Kolodez, Novogrishino, Annovka, Gruzskoye, Rubezhnoye and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 330 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka, Gavrilovka, Malomikhailovka, Pokrovskoye, and Vodyanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, a field artillery gun and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 Ukrainian military personnel, an artillery gun, 12 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept over 460 Ukrainian UAVs, five cruise missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed over 460 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, five British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 462 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 167,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,880 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,746 multiple rocket launchers, 35,464 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,732 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.