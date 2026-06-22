18 civilians, including teenager, injured in Ukraine’s drone attacks on DPR

DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. Eighteen people, including a teenager, were wounded after Ukraine’s drone attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, the DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Eighteen civilians, including a teenager, were wounded in the republic today in Ukrainian drone attacks," he wrote on messaging app Max.

According to Pushilin, a teenager born in 2008, as well as three men and 11 women were injured after a commuter bus in Gorlovka. A Russian emergencies ministry rescuer was hurt while extinguishing fire caused by an overnight drone attack. Two more men were wounded in downtown Gorlovka.

The attacks damaged four civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, rescuers’ vehicles, and trucks in Gorlovka and Yasinovataya, Pushilin added.