US economy undergoing militarization — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The US economy is undergoing militarization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Donald Trump’s statement that automakers such as Ford and General Motors would soon begin producing weapons.

"The economy is undergoing militarization," Peskov noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with representatives of the country’s largest weapons manufacturers on June 24. He added that "General Motors is all excited about building weapons." According to Trump, the company plans to switch several plants to weapons production. He added that "some of the car companies, if they have any excess capacity, they’re making a deal to build missiles, and the Patriot in particular.".