MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. UAV crews of Russia’s National Guard uncovered and destroyed two relay stations of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area, the Guard’s press office reported.

"During aerial surveillance, the Russian Guard’s UAV crews conducted radio-technical reconnaissance to uncover two enemy relay stations in the Kharkov direction. The enemy used the devices to extend the flight zone of strike FPV drones and provide communications between units," the press office said in a statement.

After uncovering the targets, the Guardsmen attacked the enemy relay stations by FPV drones and destroyed them, the press office said.