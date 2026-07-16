Safety at Zaporozhye nuke plant ensured despite attack on chief engineer

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. The staff of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) fully ensures the operation and safety at the nuclear facility, despite the killing of chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev, a senior manager at ZNPP, by Ukrainian troops, the plant’s spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"Despite the loss, the staff continues to perform their duties. Safety at the plant has been and remains our absolute priority," she said.

On July 15, Ukrainian troops attacked a ZNPP car with a drone, killing chief engineer Yakovlev and his driver as a result. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi described the attack as unacceptable. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist act.