MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The UK Labour Party is weighing a candidate for a new leader after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation; the US is reshaping the global oil market to its liking; and glorifying Nazism could cost Ukraine Poland’s military support. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: UK’s new PM to continue predecessor’s foreign policy Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party, has announced his resignation. He will remain in office until a new party leader is elected. According to him, the Labour Party leadership will prepare a special schedule for the transition of power, during which candidates for the party leadership can be nominated for the internal party vote on July 9-16, before Parliament breaks for the summer. Thus, according to Starmer, the new party leader will be elected by early fall.

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Against this backdrop, the UK government can expect three potential scenarios. The first is considered by the Labour leadership to be one of the riskiest and involves a full-scale party primary for candidates seeking the party leadership. The second scenario was proposed by Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK - the country’s most popular political party. He once again called for a snap general election. According to media reports, the third scenario appears to be the safest for a significant portion of the Labour Party: the parliamentary caucus appointing the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, without holding a contested election. The politician previously held ministerial posts under Prime Minister Gordon Brown (2007-2010). According to the YouGov polling agency, Burnham is the most popular Labour figure in the UK. The politician’s main task at the party level will be to unite its far-left and moderate factions, Sergey Shein, a research fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti. According to the expert, Burnham could rely on his experience as mayor for matters related to social reforms and the economic revitalization of northern England. In terms of general domestic policy, the politician plans to follow the traditional Labour platform, which aims to increase access to housing, education, and healthcare. As for foreign policy, Burnham’s image as a pragmatic politician is unlikely to significantly affect London’s current international course. He will maintain special relations with the US and close ties with the EU. On the issue of Ukraine, a sharp departure from the current UK strategy is unlikely. Despite Burnham’s strong chances of winning the party leadership race, the Labour Party may try to field a token opponent to preserve a certain level of legitimacy for him, Yelena Ananyeva, director of the British Studies Center under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Europe Institute, noted. "[Former prime ministers] Gordon Brown (2007-2010) and Rishi Sunak (2022-2024) became leaders of the Labour and Conservative parties without much competition and were reluctant to hold snap elections," she emphasized. As for UK’s foreign policy in the event of a Burnham victory, no major changes are expected: allied relations with the US and Europe will remain intact, as will London’s current stance on Ukraine. "Burnham won’t surprise anyone here," the expert concluded. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: How US reconfigures global oil market to its liking regardless of OPEC+ Oil prices no longer depend on production and export decisions made by countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement. Since early March, the main factor shaping prices has been the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is controlled by two countries: Iran and the US. But despite all its capabilities, Tehran is merely responding to external challenges while the US directs the course of the crisis.

In essence, the US has acquired the perfect tool for adjusting the oil market in its own favor. When the strait is closed, the oil supply drops by at least 10%, causing prices to rise. When the strait is open, supply increases and prices fall. Moreover, words alone can have a mild influence on the market. Trump has already mastered this art. While the Strait of Hormuz does not directly affect Russia, the country’s budget depends on oil prices and US sanctions targeting Russian oil exports and buyers. Russian National Energy Security Fund head Konstantin Simonov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the US is creating a new system for managing the global oil market. According to the expert, this applies not only to the Persian Gulf: sanctions against Russia operate on the same principle. When it’s in the US’ interest, sanctions are lifted. When it’s not, they’re reinstated. The ultimate goal is US dominance in all global energy markets. Simonov noted that the rise in oil prices this spring was necessary for the US to launch a new investment cycle in American oil and gas production. And they succeeded. Now they need to lower prices to calm American fuel consumers. According to DA Consulting CEO Daniil Tyun, the US is not attempting to replace OPEC+ legally, but rather, it is shifting the center of influence from "who produces how much" to "who controls, guarantees, and enables barrels to flow." Against the backdrop of the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC+ on May 1, 2026, and the bloc's chronic internal disagreements, such a scenario weakens the alliance's unity. However, it does not break OPEC+ apart in and of itself. Rather, it accelerates the organization’s transformation from a disciplined cartel into a more flexible coordination mechanism with a Saudi core and an increasingly independent periphery. According to Vyacheslav Mishchenko, head of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex, Iran still plays the leading role in controlling the Strait of Hormuz. However, the situation around the strait itself - coupled with the sanctions and the US Treasury Department’s manipulation of them - poses an undeniable threat to OPEC+. Mishchenko pointed out that many of Trump’s actions and statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the oil market as a whole are linked to the personal financial interests of the US president and his inner circle. However, the global oil market, including its largest consumers, China and India, cannot function under these conditions for long. Such market regulation is also unacceptable for Russia. Tyun explained that, as long as the Middle East remains unstable, Russian oil benefits from the overall price premium. However, as soon as the US gains greater control over the supply route and brings Middle Eastern flows back to the market simultaneously, Russia will face tougher competition. The geopolitical premium will disappear, and the discount on Russian oil will once again become the main sales tool. Izvestia: Glorifying Nazis could cost Ukraine Poland's military support Paying tribute to Nazism could jeopardize further military support for Ukraine from Poland. Warsaw recently suspended the transfer of new weapons shipments, including MiG-29 jets, from its stockpiles to Kiev. Now, Poland may further hinder NATO shipments through the air hub in Rzeszow, block Ukraine’s accession to the EU, and tighten conditions for refugees in Poland. The reason lies in the naming of a Ukrainian military unit after the Bandera followers. However, the EU sees no problem with Kiev appeasing radicals, considering it an advantage in the Ukrainian conflict.

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